Hufanga (knee/personal) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga was limited with a knee issue Wednesday and missed Thursday's session to tend to a personal matter. He's now good to go against Pittsburgh after being named a first-team All-Pro last season, his first as a starter, in which Hufanga registered 97 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.