Hufanga is one of several options who could start at strong safety alongside 49ers' veteran free safety, Jimmie Ward, this season.

The hard-hitting Hufanga impressed the coaching staff with his physical style of play last year, posting 32 tackles primarily as a special teams contributor. The 2021 fifth-round pick isn't the best coverage safety at this point of his career, so he will likely come off the field in some situations even if he wins the job. From an IDP standpoint, Hufanga would have to be an every-down starter to gain serious IDP consideration this season.