Hufanga (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hufanga was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing the 49ers' last seven games due to a wrist injury. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 14. However, the USC product must still be activated to the 49ers' active roster in order to play Sunday.