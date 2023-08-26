San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Hufanga has a Baker's cyst in his knee but is expected to be available again in the coming days, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga also underwent PRP treatment on his knee, according to Shanahan, and this should help expedite the safety's recovery from the issue. The third-year safety grew into a major role for the 49ers last season, logging 97 tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended and four interceptions over 17 games. Hufanga will serve as an important playmaker on the back end of San Francisco's defense this coming season.