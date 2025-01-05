Hufanga was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's game against the Cardinals and will not return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Hufanga was evaluated for a concussion during halftime. His diagnosis means that he will not be able to return to Sunday's game and he'll finish with five tackles (four solo). Tashaun Gipson and Ji'Ayir Brown will serve as the 49ers' safeties for the rest of Sunday's game due to injuries to Hufanga and Malik Mustapha (knee).
