Initially cleared to return after suffering a blow to the head during Sunday's loss at Atlanta, Hufanga entered concussion protocol Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per Coach Kyle Shanahan, Hufanga did not display concussion symptoms until entering the 49ers' facilities Monday. If the sophomore safety is forced to miss Week 7 versus Kansas City, George Odum would likely be in line for the majority of the fill-in reps.