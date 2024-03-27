Hufanga (knee) is expected to return to the mix "sometime in training camp," according to coach Kyle Shanahan, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga tore his ACL during Week 11 action last season, so look for the safety to work his way back gradually once he resumes on-field activities. Prior to sustaining his injury, the 2021 fifth-rounder had recorded 52 tackles and three picks in 10 regular-season contests. Once Hufanga is fully recovered, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim his role as the 49ers' starting strong safety.