Hufanga recorded five tackles (two solo), one sack and one pass breakup during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Hufanga's totaled 30 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups through his five contests of 2022. This is already a drastic increase from his 2021 campaign, where he compiled 32 tackles, zero interceptions and two pass breakups through 15 games. The 22-year-old is on pace for 100 plus tackles this season if he remains healthy.