Hufanga logged nine tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints

Hufanga finished with a team high in tackles during this shutout performance for the 49ers' defense. The second-year safety also forced his fifth turnover of the season, punching out a fumble from running back Alvin Kamara in the fourth quarter. Hufanga has been a massive contributor since stepping into a starting role for San Francisco's secondary in 2022, and he'll likely need to notch another standout performance to help come away with a win against Miami's prolific offense next Sunday.