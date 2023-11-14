Hufanga recorded eight tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-3 win at the Jaguars.
In the middle of the third quarter, Hufanga was in the right place at the right time for his third pick of the year after Tank Bigsby tipped up an errant third-down pass. Hufanga also tallied seven-plus tackles for the fourth time in as many games in Week 10. He's a noteworthy blip on the IDP radar heading into a Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
