San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Hufanga suffered a season-ending ACL tear to his right knee in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.

Shanahan had already said after the game Sunday that Hufanga had likely suffered a torn ACL, and follow-up tests on the safety's knee quickly confirmed as much. The loss of Hufanga is a devastating one for the San Francisco defense, as the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the NFL's premier safeties in his third season in the league. Over 10 appearances this season, Hufanga tallied 52 tackles and three interceptions.