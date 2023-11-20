Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers that Hufanga (knee) "most likely" has a torn ACL, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga exited Sunday's matchup with a knee injury and left the locker room on crutches with a brace on his right knee. While he'll undergo further testing Monday to confirm his diagnosis, he'll likely be forced to miss the remainder of the season. Assuming his diagnosis is confirmed, George Odum and Ji'Ayir Brown are candidates to see increased playing time in the secondary.