Hufanga (knee) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga is dealing with a cyst in his knee, but considering he opened the week as an active participant, it's very likely that he plays Sunday versus the Steelers. The safety is coming off of a breakout 2022 campaign where he recorded 97 tackles, nine pass deflections and four interceptions.