Hufanga (concussion) is listed as active Sunday against the Chiefs, Lindsey Pallares and Briana McDonald of the 49ers' official site report.

Hufanga initially picked up a head injury last Sunday in Atlanta but was able to return to the game. However, he entered the concussion protocol one day later and managed just one limited practice during Week 7 prep, leaving him questionable for this contest. Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, Hufanga took part in a pregame warmup, signifying he may have gained clearance to play, and indeed that has come to pass. The 49ers' starting strong safety has been all over the field this season, racking up 36 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions (one pick-six) and one sack in six appearances.