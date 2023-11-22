Hufanga (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list by the 49ers on Tuesday.
Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers, so the move to IR comes as no surprise. The talented safety will now shift his focus to a return during the 2024 campaign and in the meantime, Ji'Ayir Brown will take over in San Francisco's secondary.
