Hufanga (knee) was placed on the injured reserve list by the 49ers on Tuesday.

Hufanga suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers, so the move to IR comes as no surprise. The talented safety will now shift his focus to a return during the 2024 campaign and in the meantime, Ji'Ayir Brown will take over in San Francisco's secondary.

