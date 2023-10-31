Hufanga had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Bengals.

Hufanga was in a three-way tie for most tackles on the day with Isaiah Oliver and Fred Warner. It was the first time Hufanga reached double-digit tackles this year and was the first time he's done so in Week 1 of the 2022 season. He's played in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the last three games.