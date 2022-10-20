Hufanga (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hufanga exited Sunday's game after suffering a head injury. He was initially cleared to return to the matchup before entering concussion protocol Monday. After sitting out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Hufanga was able to make it on the practice field with a helmet on and went through warmups with the team. The starting safety has logged 36 tackles, five pass breakups, one sack and two interceptions through six games. Friday's practice report should provide more insight on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
