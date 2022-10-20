Hufanga (concussion) did not participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but he was initially cleared to return to this contest before entering protocol Monday. The starting strong safety has emerged into a prominent role for San Francisco this season, recording 36 tackles, one sack, five passes defended and two interceptions over six games. Hufanga will have two more practices Thursday and Friday to improve his status, or else he'll likely sit out this Sunday's game versus Kansas City.