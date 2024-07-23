The 49ers placed Hufanga (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Hufanga is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last Week 11. He's just over eight months removed from the injury, so there's certainly a chance he's back for Week 1 this season. Once healthy, Hufanga will reclaim his starting safety role next to Ji'Ayir Brown.
