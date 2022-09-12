Hufanga totaled a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo), as well as two tackles for loss and an interception in Sunday's 19-10 loss to Chicago.

Both offenses struggled on a wet and muddy field in Chicago, but Hufanga made life especially difficult for the home side. In addition to consistently making plays in the running game, the 23-year-old safety picked off Justin Fields in the first quarter. Hufanga's strong season debut likely solidified his starting spot at strong safety for the foreseeable future.