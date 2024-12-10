Hufanga logged five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 38-13 win over the Bears.
Hufanga returned Sunday from a seven-game absence Sunday due to a right wrist injury. He played in a reserve role behind rookie Malik Mustapha (chest) at strong safety, but Hufanga still managed to tie Charvarius Ward and Mustapha for the second-most tackles on the 49ers behind De'Vondre Campbell (seven). Hufanga played 38 snaps on defense and could see a heavier workload against the Rams on Thursday if Mustapha is unable to suit up.
