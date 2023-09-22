Hufanga had one solo tackle and and an interception in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

The 49ers dominated time of possession against the overmatched Giants, so nobody on San Francisco's defense compiled more than five tackles. Hufanga has only 11 tackles (eight solo) through three games after racking up 97 tackles (66 solo) in his breakout 2022 season, but the 23-year-old safety is already halfway to last season's total of four interceptions. He picked off Daniel Jones on a tipped ball in the fourth quarter and notched eight yards on the return.