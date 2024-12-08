Hufanga (wrist) will play Sunday versus the Bears.
Hufanga was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and is now officially set to make his return to the field. The 24-year-old hasn't played since the team's Week 5 loss to Arizona but will now resume his duties serving as the team's starting safety alongside Ji'Ayir Brown.
