49ers' Tank Carradine: Activated off IR
The 49ers activated Carradine off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Carridine was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return following the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Rams. He has been practicing with the team the last two weeks and finally appears set to return Sunday barring any setbacks. He is likely to challenge for a starting role at some point, but the team figures to ease him back into action right away.
More News
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Expected back for Week 12•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Could land on IR•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.