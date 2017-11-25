The 49ers activated Carradine off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Carridine was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return following the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Rams. He has been practicing with the team the last two weeks and finally appears set to return Sunday barring any setbacks. He is likely to challenge for a starting role at some point, but the team figures to ease him back into action right away.