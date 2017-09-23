49ers' Tank Carradine: Could land on IR
Carradine (ankle) suffered a high ankle sprain and could potentially be placed on injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't provide a recovery timetable, but did indicate that the 49ers had a decision to make on if Carradine should be place on IR. Solomon Thomas will likely replace the 28-year-old at right defensive end, while Elvis Dumervil could potentially see more snaps, as well.
