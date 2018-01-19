Carradine spent eight games on injured reserve with a knee injury, finishing with 19 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 sacks during the 2017 campaign.

Carradine began the year as the 49ers' Leo defensive end, as his ability to play both end and linebacker profiled nicely for the prominent position in Robert Saleh's modified 4-3 defense. Seeing 20-30 defensive snaps per game on passing downs, the 28-year-old was able to notch a sack in three games before going down to a knee injury that cost him eight games. The Leo was eventually going to be rookie Solomon Thomas' position anyways, but the veteran's injury allowed the 49ers' first-round selection to begin his development a little earlier. Carradine will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so it would be surprising if the 49ers re-signed him given the glut of younger defensive linemen they have at their disposal.