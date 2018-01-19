49ers' Tank Carradine: Decent in partial season
Carradine spent eight games on injured reserve with a knee injury, finishing with 19 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 sacks during the 2017 campaign.
Carradine began the year as the 49ers' Leo defensive end, as his ability to play both end and linebacker profiled nicely for the prominent position in Robert Saleh's modified 4-3 defense. Seeing 20-30 defensive snaps per game on passing downs, the 28-year-old was able to notch a sack in three games before going down to a knee injury that cost him eight games. The Leo was eventually going to be rookie Solomon Thomas' position anyways, but the veteran's injury allowed the 49ers' first-round selection to begin his development a little earlier. Carradine will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, so it would be surprising if the 49ers re-signed him given the glut of younger defensive linemen they have at their disposal.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....