49ers' Tank Carradine: Expected back for Week 12
Carradine (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Carradine has been practicing for two weeks now and appears to be recovering well from the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last seven contests. Assuming Carradine endures no setbacks during the week, he'll likely be activated and could immediately challenge for a starting role Sunday. At the very least, Carradine should be firmly in the mix of a defensive-end rotation that already includes Solomon Thomas (knee), Leger Douzable, Ronald Blair, Elvis Dumervil, Cassius Marsh and Aaron Lynch.
More News
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Could land on IR•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
49ers' Tank Carradine: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.