Carradine (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Carradine has been practicing for two weeks now and appears to be recovering well from the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last seven contests. Assuming Carradine endures no setbacks during the week, he'll likely be activated and could immediately challenge for a starting role Sunday. At the very least, Carradine should be firmly in the mix of a defensive-end rotation that already includes Solomon Thomas (knee), Leger Douzable, Ronald Blair, Elvis Dumervil, Cassius Marsh and Aaron Lynch.