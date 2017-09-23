Carradine (ankle) is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks after an MRI revealed no significant damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While not great news, the 49ers have to be exhaling some sighs of relief Saturday. There were rumblings of a possible season-ending injury prior to the MRI results, so 4-6 weeks seems like a much better outlook when putting things into perspective. In the meantime, rookie Solomon Thomas should be the primary beneficiary.