49ers' Tank Carradine: Placed on injured reserve
Carradine (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Carradine was expected to miss 4-6 weeks after an MRI revealed no significant damage on his high ankle sprain, but the 49ers still opted to clear up a roster spot. The 28-year-old could be an IR-return candidate in eight weeks, but in the meantime rookie Solomon Thomas will likely see the most significant boost in playing time.
