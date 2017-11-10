49ers' Tank Carradine: Returns to practice
Carradine (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Carradine was placed on injured reserve in late September after suffering a high-ankle sprain. The linebacker isn't eligible to play in a game until Week 12 so look for more updates to come over the next couple of weeks.
