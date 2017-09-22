49ers' Tank Carradine: Ruled out for remainder of game
Carradine suffered an ankle injury and will miss the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Carradine is just the latest in a laundry list of 49ers to be sidelined by an injury during Thursday's match. Look for Solomon Jones to finish off the game at defensive end, with updates on Carradine coming Friday.
