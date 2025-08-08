The 49ers signed Mordecai to a contract Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mordecai will take the spot on the 49ers' training camp roster vacated by Equanimeous St. Brown (foot), who was placed on injured reserve. Mordecai is a longshot to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, with Kurtis Rourke (knee) sidelined, Mordecai would have the opportunity to audition for a spot on the practice squad if he sees playing time as the third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Carter Bradley on Saturday against the Broncos if Brock Purdy doesn't play.