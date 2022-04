The 49ers selected Castro-Fields in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 221st overall.

Castro-Fields has prototypical size and speed, as he measured in at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds with a 4.38 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical. A four-year starter at Penn State, Castro-Fields was comfortable playing press corner on the outside but struggled with his consistency. He embraces physicality and could carve out a special-teams role as he sharpens his cornerback play to fit the next level.