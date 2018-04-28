49ers' Tarvarius Moore: 49ers add in third round

The 49ers selected Moore in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 95th overall.

Moore (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) only started one year at Southern Mississippi, but he was arguably the top player on a good Golden Eagles defense -- and good defenses generally don't happen in Conference-USA. Moore finished the year with 87 tackles and three interceptions, then he followed that up with a highly impressive pro day. By running a 4.32-second 40 while adding a 38.5-inch vertical, and 131-inch broad jump, Moore has already established himself as one of the most explosively athletic defensive backs in the league. He will be worth monitoring this summer to see if he closes in on a starting role with the 49ers.