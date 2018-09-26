Moore (wrist) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury reports, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moore suffered his wrist injury in Week 3's game against the Chiefs. His health provides depth for the 49ers since Richard Sherman (calf) will be out for a few weeks. Regardless, Moore, who was a third round pick in April's draft, will remain in a special teams role Sunday against the Chargers.

