Moore (hamstring) did not appear on the 49ers' final injury report and will play Sunday versus the Falcons, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Moore will be back on the field in Week 6 after missing two games with a strained hamstring. The safety has made two tackles while operating almost exclusively as a special-teams option over three games this year.
