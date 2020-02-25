Play

Moore recorded 25 tackles (16 solo) over 16 games in 2019.

Moore started the first three games of the season while Jimmie Ward healed from a preseason injury, racking up 14 of his 25 total tackles over that span. The 23-year-old reverted to the special teams unit for the remaining 13 games, recording just 42 defensive snaps to close out the regular season. Moore could be in the mix for the starting free safety job if San Francisco isn't able to retain the services of starter Jimmie Ward, but the team would undoubtedly bring in more options if that scenario unfolded, which could keep the young safety in a backup role.

