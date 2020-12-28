Moore made 11 tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.
Moore produced a season high in tackles in his seventh start of the year. He should start again in the season finale against Seattle regardless of Jimmie Ward's (concussion) status.
More News
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Will face Cardinals on Saturday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Full-go, but remains questionable•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Picks up knee injury•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Slated to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Backup for most of year•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Ready to go•