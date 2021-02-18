Moore finished with 52 tackles (37 solo) and a forced fumble across 16 games with the 49ers in 2020.

Moore began the campaign on special teams -- as he had for each of his first three seasons with San Francisco -- but he took over for an injured Jaquiski Tartt around the midway point of the season. The 23-year-old lacks the coverage skills that the veteran ahead of him on the depth chart possesses, but he does bring top-end speed and a physical brand of play at the strong safety position. Moore will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2021, while Tartt will be an unrestricted free agent if the cap-starved 49ers can't re-sign him this offseason, so the former has a decent shot at beginning next season as the starter and providing solid tackle totals from the safety position.