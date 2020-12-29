Moore (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
There was no indication of the 24-year-old safety having suffered an injury during Saturday's win over Arizona, as Moore fielded all 82 defensive snaps for San Francisco. Moore also registered his sixth consecutive start with Jimmie Ward (concussion) unavailable for Week 16. Moving forward, the defensive back's practice involvement will require observation to get a gauge on his potential availability for a Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks.
More News
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Best tackling effort of 2020•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Will face Cardinals on Saturday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Full-go, but remains questionable•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Picks up knee injury•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Slated to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Backup for most of year•