Moore exited Sunday's loss to the Rams with a shoulder injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moore entered the contest questionable with a should issue, and it remains unclear whether he aggravated that injury or suffered something additional. The 22-year-old will now have the offseason to recover as he finishes his rookie campaign with 23 tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed.

