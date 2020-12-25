Moore (knee) has been labeled questionable for Saturday's game against the Cardinals after putting in a full practice session Thursday.

The 24-year-old sustained his knee injury last Sunday during a loss to Dallas, but he incrementally improved his practice status throughout the subsequent week. The team still deemed both him and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley questionable for Week 16 despite full sessions Thursday. San Francisco's secondary could use all the help it can get going up against Kyler Murray, who threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Philadelphia last Sunday.