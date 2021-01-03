Moore (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The 24-year-old was questionable with the ankle injury but is ready to play in the season finale. Moore has played nearly every defensive snap over the past five games, though the return of Jimmie Ward (concussion) could affect his workload Sunday.
