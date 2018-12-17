49ers' Tarvarius Moore: In line for increased role
Moore could see an increased role after Ahkello Witherspoon's (knee) injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Moore hadn't seen more than 12 snaps in a game this season before being forced into action following Witherspoon's injury Sunday. Moore responded well, tallying seven tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed. He's likely to see spot starts in the final two games of the season if Witherspoon is ruled out, as is expected.
