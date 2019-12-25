Play

Moore (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moore exited last Saturday's game against the Rams due to a head injury. His full participation is great news in general, but it's not certain if he's been cleared from concussion protocol.

