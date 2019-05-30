Moore was playing free safety for the 49ers during practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moore spent his entire rookie season in 2018 playing cornerback and even started the last two games of the season following Ahkello Witherspoon's knee injury. But, with San Francisco rather thin at the position after Jimmie Ward suffered a broken collarbone last week, the team has elected to move Moore back to the position in played in college.