Moore sustained a concussion during Saturday's win over the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Moore had two tackles (one solo) prior to suffering the concussion Saturday. The 23-year-old will need to fully clear the concussion protocol this week in order to play Week 17.

