Moore suffered a torn Achilles on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
It's a brutal break for the 24-year-old, who worked as a starting safety for the 49ers during the second half of last season. Moore likely will miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign, but there's a chance he's able to return late in the year with an ideal recovery.
