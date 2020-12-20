Moore suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Moore exited early but was able to return and finish the game. However, this could affect his chances to play next week against the Cardinals. It's worth monitoring his practice capacity during the upcoming week because starting safety Jimmie Ward is in concussion protocol. Moore is the next man up if Ward can't go.
More News
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Slated to start Sunday•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Backup for most of year•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Ready to go•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Listed as full practice participant•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Out with concussion•
-
49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Referenced as starting free safety•