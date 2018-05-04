49ers' Tarvarius Moore: Playing cornerback for San Francisco

Moore will play cornerback for the 49ers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moore played safety throughout his college career but he has the prototypical size (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) and speed (4.32-second 40) of an NFL cornerback. He'll have some adjusting to do, but he has a chance at becoming the team's nickel corner to start the season.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories